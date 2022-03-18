Noodles and Co. Trials New Impossible Panko Chicken in Select US Cities

Noodles and Company, a fast-casual brand specializing in globally inspired noodle dishes, announces a test-launch of Impossible Panko Chicken in select cities in Washington, Oregon and Colorado. The chicken will be featured in both the Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein, as well as a protein substitution for any of Noodle’s entrees.

Impossible’s plant-based chicken offers a realistic chicken taste, meaty texture, golden crispy exterior and juicy white interior, Noodles says. Nutrition-wise, the chicken item contains 13 grams of protein, 2 grams of saturated fat and zero cholesterol per serving.

The new menu item adds to the brand’s current plant-based options, which include build-your-own noodle/pasta dishes and salads. Noodles states the vegan chicken is part of an effort to expand its health-conscious menu, following the successful launches of low-carb options like Zoodles and LEANguini.

“Our guests took so well to Zoodles, Caulifloodles and our upcoming LEANguini launch, that adding a delicious plant-based protein option to our menu was the clear next move to explore,” said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company.

Deals and shake-ups

The trial marks the latest foodservice debut for Impossible Foods, which just yesterday revealed news that visionary founder and CEO Pat Brown would be stepping down from his role. The move will allow him to better serve the company’s innovation strategy, Brown stated. Despite internal changes, Impossible continues to accelerate its presence in restaurants and retail, where recently it announced a major partnership with Kroger – America’s largest supermarket chain – to develop co-branded meat products for Kroger’s private label.

“When selecting a partner to test our first-ever plant-based protein Impossible Foods was an easy choice,” said Graff. “Like Noodles, Impossible believe that the future starts with your plate and we’re moving forward change one meal at a time.”