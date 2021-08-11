Notco Announces Collaboration With Mostaza, the Largest Fast Food Chain in Argentina

NotCo, the largest plant-based food company in Latin America, has reached an agreement with Mostaza, the largest fast food chain in Argentina, for the launch of its new line of Mega NotBurger. The line consists of the Not Burger, created from pea protein, chia, coconut oil, beet and spinach, in Mega Deluxe NotBurger; Mega Classic NotBurger and Mega Cuarto NotBurger varieties.

This new line of products is available at the more than 150 stores that the chain has throughout the country and can be ordered through the different sales channels that the company offers, and as a launching promotion, exclusively through the Pedidos Ya app.

“With the new Mega NotBurger, from Mostaza we are taking Argentine fast food to another level, we are pioneers with this product. We are making a difference and we are taking that big step that the category needed in terms of innovation and inclusion, generating a value proposal adapted to the new consumer habits.

“This launch is a milestone for the company and allows us to continue building on products that bear our imprint with all the flavor, texture and authenticity that characterizes us as a brand,” said Leandro Castorani, Commercial Director of Mustard.

In the words of Mauricio Alonso, Country Manager of NotCo Argentina, “Our alliance with Mostaza is a great milestone for the company, but above all a milestone for the plant-based industry, which has been growing rapidly for several years in the country. With this launch, we strengthen our purpose by increasing the offer of real food alternatives to animal protein.

“With Mostaza as an ally, the whole country will be able to access an innovative plant-based proposal and find an exquisite hamburger menu without meat for all of us who want to generate a change but without changing the flavors we enjoy.”

