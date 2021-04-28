    • Oat Milk Replaces Cashew in My/Mochi Vegan Ice Cream Snacks

    My/Mochi Ice Cream launches My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert, announcing it is now using oat as a replacement for cashew in its vegan offerings. Mochi ice cream –  American ice cream flavors wrapped in Asian mochi dough – was first invented around 30 years ago, were initially only available in Asian food stores but popularised by My/Mochi.

    The products are still gluten-free and made with GMO and allergen-friendly ingredients. My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert is said to have a similar taste and texture to traditional dairy ice cream and will be available in Strawberry, Vanilla, Chocolate, Neapolitan and Salted Caramel.

    Oat milk continues to grow in popularity, overtaking soy to become one of the most popular plant-based dairy options said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mochi Ice Cream. “My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing the world of snacking with oat milk ranking high on protein and fiber while being allergy-friendly. We are constantly looking to mesmerize mouths and we couldn’t be more excited to announce this updated offering that all can enjoy.”

