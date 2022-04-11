    • OmniFoods Celebrating Earth Day with Month of Planet-Friendly Partnerships

    April 11, 2022
    Categories
    Food & Beverage
    OmniPork Luncheon meat
    David Yeung ©OmniFoods

    OmniFoods, makers of plant-based OmniPork products, is honoring Earth Day on April 22 with a month-long series of promotions and partnerships intended to bring awareness to climate change and food insecurity. 

    Throughout April, the company will help donate plant-based meals through Support + Feed, an organization founded by Maggie Baird, mother of music stars Billie Eilish and Finneas. Support + Feed partners with local restaurants in US cities to provide communities in need with healthy vegan meals.

    OmniFoods will also continue to donate Omnipork products to Rethink Food, a nonprofit that serves Omnipork in culturally-celebrated plant-based meals. At last week’s Vegan Women Summit, OmniPork and OmniSeafood were featured on the event menu, with dishes prepared by Chef Whitt from the restaurant Voodoo Vegan. 

    OmniFoods Earth Day
    ©OmniFoods

    New promotions

    As part of its promotions, the company is offering its OmniPork ground and OmniPork strips at 25% off at Sprouts Farmers Markets. OmniFoods is also holding month-long giveaways and sweepstakes that can be found on its Instagram page: @OmniFoods.Global. 

    April also marks the company’s one-year anniversary of its US launch. Since its debut in Whole Foods Markets, OmniFoods’ line of plant-based pork ground, strips and luncheon meat have expanded to numerous online and independent retail grocers. 

    OmniFoods group shot
    ©OmniFoods

    “Support Mother Earth”

    “After our successful launch in the United States this past year, we are looking to offer more as we continue to support Mother Earth. Through the collective effort of consumers, and if done consistently as part of an overall lifestyle change, I believe that we can do great things for our environment,” says David Yeung, founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods. “Since our founding of Green Monday ten years ago, we are excited to bring OmniPork to more people and communities plus fulfill our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food and catalyze more positive change ahead!”

