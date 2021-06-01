Oprah & Katy Perry Backed Apeel Sciences Announces Launch of Apeel Mangos That Last 2X Longer

Apeel’s layer of plant-based protection keeps moisture in the fruit longer and slows oxygen entering the fruit. This slows down the rate at which produce spoils, which maintains freshness and quality for longer. Ready-to-eat mangos protected by Apeel maintain ideal skin appearance and texture for longer on store shelves and the kitchen table.

“Thanks to all the insights we gained with Apeel avocados, we could apply the Apeel process to mangoes fast. Expanding the range will allow more retail customers and growers to experience the benefits of Apeel. At Nature’s Pride, we believe in the power of cooperation and connection. Apeel is the perfect example of how we can generate more impact to fight food waste together,” says Adriëlle Dankier, CCO of Nature’s Pride.

“Mango production is widely distributed around the world and particularly concentrated in emerging markets where the fruit is produced by small farmers who find economic opportunity by sending their produce to consumers abroad,” said James Rogers, Founder and CEO of Apeel. “Since our early work with the Gates Foundation, I have held the belief that if you solve the perishability of mangoes, it’s possible to solve world hunger. Almost ten years since our first field trials with small farmers in Kenya, I’m ecstatic to be introducing Apeel mangoes to the market for the first time through our partnership with Nature’s Pride. Apeel mangos will significantly reduce waste throughout the supply chain which strengthens the link between small farmers and developed economies so that we can feed more people and take care of our planet at the same time.”

Apeel mangos will first land on retailer shelves at Salling Group stores in Denmark, soon to be followed by distribution to Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, and the UK. European retailers interested in avocados and mangoes protected by Apeel can contact Nature’s Pride. Suppliers of fresh food and retailers interested in Apeel can contact the company via the Apeel website.