Orange County’s Abbot’s Butcher Expands its Vegan Meats into 365 Sprouts Stores, Gains WBENC Certification

Abbot’s Butcher, the Orange County producer of premium plant-based meats, has announced the national launch of its Slow Roasted Chick’n, Savory Ground “Beef” and Spanish Smoked “Chorizo” into more than 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets stores. The popular vegan meat company has also this week earned its Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

Founded by Kerry Song in 2017, the premium meats are created from simple ingredients, including a combination of pea protein, vegetables, herbs, spices, nutrient-dense oils and vinegars. The products will be merchandised in Sprouts’ frozen meat section — a change that highlights the mainstream acceptance of meat alternatives.

“These are the modern-day essentials that deliver on taste, texture and quality,” says CEO Kerry Song

AB started in farmers’ markets throughout Southern California in 2017 and has rapidly expanded across retailers and restaurants, with shelf space in some 200 grocers including Rouse’s Markets, Metropolitan Market in Washington, and MOM’s Organic Market, amongst other retailers.

Abbot’s Butcher is known for its popular products Slow Roasted Chick’n, Ground “Beef” and Spanish Smoked “Chorizo” which are free of soy, GMOs, gums and additives. The line was created when founder Song was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder; part of her journey back to health included major changes to her diet.

“At Abbot’s Butcher, we’re on a mission to bring craftsmanship to the table — that’s why we only use wholesome, high-quality ingredients that truly nourish our bodies. These are the modern-day essentials that deliver on taste, texture and quality.

“Many of us assume being plant-based means you’re automatically making healthy choices, but so many of the plant-based foods on the market are filled with highly processed ingredients that we just shouldn’t be eating,” says Song.

“I set out to create a line of plant-based meats that not only have the depth of flavor and hearty mouthfeel we all crave, but that are made from ingredients we can trust. Ingredients like pea protein, extra virgin olive oil, mushrooms, sea salt and imported spices—ingredients that truly nourish and energize our bodies—are what makes Abbot’s Butcher special.”

