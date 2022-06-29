Clif Bar Launches CLIF PET Plant-Based Jerky at US Petco Stores Nationwide

American pet retailer Petco announces the launch of CLIF PET, the first line of plant-based jerky for dogs by snack brand Clif Bar and Company. Offered exclusively at US Petco stores and online, the CLIF PET jerky collection is a sustainable and innovative addition to the retailer’s curated assortment of treats and chews, says Petco.

Healthier dog treats

CLIF PET represents Clif Bar’s first expansion into pet products, and features planet-friendly plant protein along with seven, easy-to-digest ingredients. Available in three flavors – Sweet Potato & Blueberry , Pumpkin & Apple and Butternut Squash & Cranberry – CLIF PET has a tender, easy-to-tear texture and contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The product is available in 5 or 12-oz bags at a price range of $8.99 – $16.99.

“As an industry leader when it comes to pet nutrition and overall pet health and wellness, we’re thrilled to continue expanding Petco’s curated dog treats assortment with new offerings from CLIF,” said Amy College, Petco Chief Merchandising Officer. “The $8 billion dollar dog treat and chew market is growing at an even faster rate than dog food, with more than 75% of pet parents feeding treats and chews to their dogs.”

For a limited time, Petco will offer traditional CLIF BAR products alongside the new jerky in its pet care centers to provide healthy energy snacks for pet parents, as well.

A bold move

Known for its best-selling line of plant-based sports energy bars, Clif Bar first announced plans to enter the pet food category in 2021, becoming one of the few mainstream food companies to make such a move. According to the brand, venturing into pet snacks was ideal given the surge in pet ownership since 2020 and the huge demand for cleaner-label pet nutrition.

“When preparing to launch CLIF PET, we knew we wanted to work with a retail partner that shares our values and spirit of innovation,” said Greg Lok, Head of Incubator, Clif’s in-house new ventures group. “We couldn’t be more excited about expanding the reach of CLIF PET through Petco’s channels so dogs everywhere can enjoy the reward of our nutritious, tasty treats.”