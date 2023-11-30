CULT Food Science Releases Third Proprietary Ingredient for Alternative Pet Food

Canada-based cell-ag investor CULT Food Science has released details and commercialization plans for its latest proprietary ingredient for alternative pet food, Bmeaty. This marks the third proprietary ingredient from the company, offering a savory, umami flavor appealing to cats and dogs.

Made through a fermentation and fractionation process, Bmeaty is a blend of yeast extract, hydrolyzed yeast, and carrier yeast, which contains about 40% protein, along with fiber and B vitamins, helping to support digestion, cognitive health, and heart health. Bmeaty joins CULT’s lineup of patented ingredients for pet food, including Bmmune and Bflora.

The CEO of CULT Food Science, Mitchell Scott (previously of The Very Good Food Co / The Very Good Butchers), who was appointed at the beginning of this month, commented, “We are excited to unveil our latest ingredient, Bmeaty, which solves a key problem facing many pet food manufacturers. This expands our ingredient portfolio and helps set us up for success as we scale out this new line of business.”

CULT’s role in cultivated pet food

CULT Food Science has been a key player in the alternative pet food industry, partnering with multiple companies in the cultivated pet food space, with the mission to become “the global leader in cell-based foods through both investment and technology development in-house,” according to then-President Lejjy Gafour who has since stepped down.



The company recently partnered with South Korean pet food startup Everything But to bring cell-cultivated chicken for pet food to the US market, with CULT stating that “the regulatory pathway in pet food requires approval from the Center For Veterinary Medicine, a branch of the US Food and Drug Administration.” However, the messaging around regulations for cultivated meat in pet food is complicated. In the EU, companies can self-list ingredients into the pet feeds register without requiring pre-market approvals.

CULT also collaborated with JellaTech on animal-free collagen and Umami Bioworks on the cell-cultivated pet food brand Marina Cat, with cultivated snapper and the company’s Bmmune.



Several companies are developing cultured pet food, including BioCraft Pet Nutrition (formerly Because, Animals. Initially known for producing plant-based pet treats incorporating nutritional yeast, the company later transferred its formulations and patents to CULT Food Science, shifting its primary focus to cultured meat.

Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development of CULT, previously of Because, Animals, concludes, “Feeding our cats and dogs healthy, environmentally positive diets can sometimes feel impossible. Bmeaty can help solve that challenge of meat-free, sustainable diets.”

Bmeaty, along with CULT’s other two ingredients, are currently available to pet food brands, with anticipated integration into plant-based pet products slated for a 2024 release.