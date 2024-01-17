Vegan Dog Food Brand HOWND Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Businesses

HOWND, a vegan dog food brand based in the UK, has been named one of the world’s most ethical businesses by the Good Shopping Guide.

HOWND was rated in categories such as environmental impact, animal welfare, and public record, becoming independently certified through Ethical Accreditation by The Good Shopping Guide. The company received an outstanding rating of 98/100, and has been included in the Guide’s list of the Top 200 Ethical Companies.

“We’re over the moon about this recognition from The Good Shopping Guide,” said Jo Amit, co-founder at HOWND. “Being named one of the Top 200 Ethical Companies with a rating of 98 out of 100 is a reflection of the heart and soul we pour into being ethical in our choices every day. Being ethical isn’t a destination for us; it’s our journey.”

“Setting new benchmarks”

HOWND was founded in 2015 to improve the health and well-being of dogs without unnecessary harm to animals and the environment. The company has won multiple awards and offers a range of plant-based superfoods, including Hearty Quinoa & Pumpkin Casserole, Fresh Blueberry & Coconut Porridge, and Fragrant Papaya and Lentil Dahl.

In August of last year, HOWND launched a new line of plant-based wellness treats, targeted at specific areas such as skin health and stress. The range also includes treats aimed at older dogs, which promote joint health with an innovative algae-based alternative to the supplement chondroitin.

“This recognition isn’t the finish line; it’s our fuel to keep pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in ethical business practices,” said Amit. “So, what’s next for HOWND? More of the good stuff, more innovation, and more reasons for you to feel great about supporting a company that’s not just in business for business’s sake but for the greater good.”