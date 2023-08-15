HOWND Launches Plant-Based Dog Wellness Treats Including Innovative Algae Alternative to Chondroitin

HOWND, a vegan dog food brand based in the UK, announces the launch of a new range called Wellness Treats, with one unique treat for older dogs which includes a groundbreaking algae alternative to chondroitin, a supplement derived from animal cartilage which is beneficial for dogs with mobility issues.

The products, which come in five flavours, are designed to promote optimal health and overall wellbeing for dogs of all life stages.

The range features:

Golden Oldies — A treat for older dogs, featuring an innovative algae-based alternative to the supplement chondroitin which is important for joint health. HOWND is the first pet food brand to use the vegan supplement, which is called Phytodroitin. The treats also include glucosamine and sunflower hearts.

Got an Itch? — Contains shiitake mushrooms and turmeric for a healthy skin and coat.

Contains shiitake mushrooms and turmeric for a healthy skin and coat. Yup You Stink! — Tackles bad bread with mint, parsley, and lovage.

Tackles bad bread with mint, parsley, and lovage. Keep Calm — Made with camomile, lavender, and valerian root to relieve stress.

Made with camomile, lavender, and valerian root to relieve stress. Playful Pup — Contains bananas and marine algae for growing puppies.

The hypoallergenic treats are soft-baked by hand in biomass wood-fired ovens. They have helped HOWND gain nominations in two categories at the 2023 PetQuip awards — Product of the Year (Food/Treats) and The Theresa Swann Exporter of the Year Award.

“Committed to well-being”

HOWND was founded in 2015 and offers a range of cruelty-free and plant-based pet care products. The brand has been supported by TV’s Dr. Marc Abraham (‘Marc the Vet’), who says it is “absolutely possible for our canine companions to thrive on a meat-free diet”.

In 2021, HOWND launched a product line called Plant Powered Superfood, featuring options such as Hearty Quinoa & Pumpkin Casserole, Fragrant Papaya & Lentil Dahl, and Fresh Blueberry & Coconut Porridge. Later that year, the company became the official vegan pet food partner of football club Forest Green Rovers.

“We are committed to the well-being of all animals. Our new range of wellness treats reflects our dedication to providing dogs with the highest quality products that address their specific needs,” said HOWND co-founder and product director Jo Amit. “We believe that by combining natural ingredients with irresistible flavours, we can enhance the overall health and happiness of dogs everywhere.”

The new wellness treats are available here https://dogslovehownd.com/collections/hypoallergenic-vegan-wellness-dog-treats