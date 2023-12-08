Vegan Dog Food Brand Omni Launches at Europe’s Largest Pet Food Retailer Fressnapf

BookmarkWant to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!
Omni, a leader in the UK plant-based pet food scene, this week announces its collaboration with Fressnapf, a leading German pet retailer and one of the largest globally. Boasting over 1400 stores and with a workforce of approx 8000 employees across 12 European countries, Fressnapf states it is the largest pet product retailer in Europe.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Omni, as its innovative dog food products, made from plant, yeast, and algae proteins, will now be accessible to Fressnapf’s extensive online customer base. This represents a significant endorsement and a leap into mainstream recognition for Omni’s commitment to health-first and sustainable practices, a notable achievement for the British brand.
The range of products to be featured on Fressnapf includes Omni’s specialized dry lifestage diets, catering to Puppies, Adults, and Senior dogs, as well as their highly sought-after functional treats, which include variants like Peaceful Dogs, Supported Joints, and Sensitive Tummies.
Double consumer retention rates
This January, Omni launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs which set a new record in its category, surpassing the target within 15 minutes of the campaign going live. Since then, the company has experienced a remarkable sales growth of over 70%, and recently went on to reveal a range of meat-style wet food range following a year of R&D. The range debuted with beef and chicken-style options, available in a can as a full meal, or as a topper sachet to be combined with dry food.
Following the publication of peer-reviewed research that highlights the health benefits of the Omni diet, the company has also seen a doubling in customer retention rates. More consumers are continuing with the Omni diet for extended periods, observing tangible health improvements in their dogs.
Dr Guy Sandelowsky, co-founder of Omni, comments,: “This launch is an important milestone for the entire alternative protein pet food movement as it clearly demonstrates the growing mainstream interest in Plant based and other alternative protein dog food. Retailers and consumers are finally waking up to the fact that plant-based pet food can be just as healthy if not healthier than traditional meat-based products with a fraction of the environmental impact of the meat industry. “
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.