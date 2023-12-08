Vegan Dog Food Brand Omni Launches at Europe’s Largest Pet Food Retailer Fressnapf

Omni, a leader in the UK plant-based pet food scene, this week announces its collaboration with Fressnapf, a leading German pet retailer and one of the largest globally. Boasting over 1400 stores and with a workforce of approx 8000 employees across 12 European countries, Fressnapf states it is the largest pet product retailer in Europe.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Omni, as its innovative dog food products, made from plant, yeast, and algae proteins, will now be accessible to Fressnapf’s extensive online customer base. This represents a significant endorsement and a leap into mainstream recognition for Omni’s commitment to health-first and sustainable practices, a notable achievement for the British brand.

The range of products to be featured on Fressnapf includes Omni’s specialized dry lifestage diets, catering to Puppies, Adults, and Senior dogs, as well as their highly sought-after functional treats, which include variants like Peaceful Dogs, Supported Joints, and Sensitive Tummies.