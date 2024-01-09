Ex Impossible Foods’ PawCo Foods Launches “Very First” Fresh Shelf-Stable Plant-Based Dog Food

PawCo Foods, founded by former Impossible Foods employee Dr. Mahsa Vazin, recently launched two new plant-based dog food products based on GreenMeat™, which it describes as the first fully plant-based meat tailored specifically for pet food.

Developed using AI for nutrition optimization and palatability improvement, the two new lines are InstaBites and LuxBites. PawCo claims that InstaBites is the very first fresh shelf-stable plant-based dog food, while LuxBites is a premium fresh dog food formulated with powerful postbiotics and fermented protein to enhance gut health, boost immunity, and ensure optimal nutrient absorption.

A recent market report found that the global vegan dog food market will see rapid growth, increasing from $12.27 billion in 2021 to $31.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

“Our mission at PawCo is to ensure every dog and dog owner has access to healthy and affordable meal alternatives, without sacrificing other animals’ lives,” said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods. “We are using AI in various parts of our process to ensure the food is optimized for dogs while improving the palatability and taste of our products.”