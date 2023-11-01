THE PACK Becomes “Europe’s First” Plant-Based Pet Food B Corp

Coinciding with World Vegan Day 2023, British plant-based pet food startup THE PACK announces it has received B Corp certification in recognition of its high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
THE PACK claims to be the first fully plant-based pet food brand in Europe to receive the certification, noting that it scored particularly highly in the area of environment.
“We look forward to being a part of the B Corp community”
THE PACK has also recently launched its nutritionally complete oven-baked plant-based pet food for dogs, which is claimed to be another European first. The food has been shown to outperform meat-based competitors in home-feeding trials, with 78% of dogs reportedly choosing it over organic chicken kibble.
The food contains functional ingredients, five sources of plant-based protein, and pre & post-biotics. It is sold in fully recyclable paper packaging.
“Truly committed to sustainability”
The launch comes after THE PACK raised £835,000 in seed funding last year to develop the nutritionally complete food. The brand also previously launched a wet food range in 2021, which comes in three varieties — No-Moo Ragu, No-Fishy Dishy, and No-Cluck Casserole.
Speaking about becoming a B Corp, THE PACK co-founder Judy Nadel said, “We are delighted to join the B Corp movement and become the first plant-based pet food startup in Europe to achieve B Corp status. In this era of greenwashing and spurious claims by many companies in the pet food space, it was important that THE PACK became a B Corp to demonstrate to consumers that we are truly committed to sustainability and good governance. We look forward to being a part of the B Corp community and setting the standards in sustainability in pet food for years to come.”
More information at https://thepackpet.com/