THE PACK Becomes “Europe’s First” Plant-Based Pet Food B Corp

Coinciding with World Vegan Day 2023, British plant-based pet food startup THE PACK announces it has received B Corp certification in recognition of its high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

THE PACK claims to be the first fully plant-based pet food brand in Europe to receive the certification, noting that it scored particularly highly in the area of environment.

THE PACK has also recently launched its nutritionally complete oven-baked plant-based pet food for dogs, which is claimed to be another European first. The food has been shown to outperform meat-based competitors in home-feeding trials, with 78% of dogs reportedly choosing it over organic chicken kibble.

The food contains functional ingredients, five sources of plant-based protein, and pre & post-biotics. It is sold in fully recyclable paper packaging.

“Truly committed to sustainability”

The launch comes after THE PACK raised £835,000 in seed funding last year to develop the nutritionally complete food. The brand also previously launched a wet food range in 2021, which comes in three varieties — No-Moo Ragu, No-Fishy Dishy, and No-Cluck Casserole.

Speaking about becoming a B Corp, THE PACK co-founder Judy Nadel said, “We are delighted to join the B Corp movement and become the first plant-based pet food startup in Europe to achieve B Corp status. In this era of greenwashing and spurious claims by many companies in the pet food space, it was important that THE PACK became a B Corp to demonstrate to consumers that we are truly committed to sustainability and good governance. We look forward to being a part of the B Corp community and setting the standards in sustainability in pet food for years to come.”

