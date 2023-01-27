Vegan Dog Food Producer Omni Smashes £400K Crowdfunding Target in 15 Minutes

One of the UK’s fastest-growing vegan dog food producers, Omni, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs platform, and announces today it has set a new record in its category, having surpassed the target within 15 minutes of the campaign going live.

Consumers wishing to participate in the crowdfunder have been offered the chance to invest for as little as £11. Clearly, many saw it as a sound business opportunity; Omni has seen 30% average month-on-month revenue growth since launching in May 2021 with over 70% of its customers on subscription plans, and the brand sold over half a million meals in 2022.

High profile investors

After graduating from the sixth cohort of the Proveg Incubator in 2021, the brand went on to raise £1.1 million in a funding round last year, with investors including ProVeg International, Trellis Road, Purple Orange Ventures, Shiocap, and Kale United.

Founded by veterinary surgeon Dr. Guy Sandelowsky and ex-investment Banker, Shiv Sivakumar, the brand focuses on science-backed health for dogs, working closely with Nottingham Vet School and various reputable experts in the field of veterinary nutrition.

“Recession-proof”

The new campaign will fund the brand’s aggressive expansion plans which include R&D into fibrous plant-based meat products that look just like chicken, beef and lamb as well as expansion into the German market.

“Omni would not be in the strong position it is in today without the support and loyalty of our community of veggies, vegans and flexitarians, who love their dogs but want to do better for their health and the planet,” comments Dr. Guy Sandelowsky, Co-founder of Omni.

“Giving them an opportunity to own a share of our business just feels like the right thing to do and the right moment too – we are so proud to have been overfunded in just 15 minutes since going public with the campaign.

“This really shows the appetite for investments in the recession-proof pet food category, especially in the alternative protein space. The more we overfund, the quicker we can address our other long-term objectives like entering the cat market with innovative new products,” adds the highly regarded vet.

The raise will be live until mid-February, giving private investors the opportunity to buy shares in the business via the Omni campaign page.