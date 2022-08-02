VEDGOG Enjoys Success in Germany With Potato & Fava Bean Protein FARMER’S CRUNCH

Katjesgreenfood-backed vegan pet food manufacturer VEGDOG reports strong demand for its limited-edition FARMER’S CRUNCH dry food, created with potato and fava bean proteins, as German consumers begin to shift in the animal nutrition debate in light of new data.

The dry food FARMER’S CRUNCH began as a limited-edition product, but quickly evolved into a customer favourite, according to VEGDOG. In response to the high demand, the company has now decided to add the dry food permanently to its range, saying that “it was sold out in no time at all. That’s why VEGDOG listened to the customers’ wish for more and added FARMER’S CRUNCH to its range.

“The potato is particularly noteworthy. What most people don’t know is that the potato, which is by far underestimated, provides high-quality and easily digestible protein and is therefore a wonderful local source of protein! The added algae provide essential omega-3 and -6 fatty acids and ensure both a soft coat and healthy skin. In addition, an adapted mineral vitamin powder, provides further nutrients such as B12, taurine and carnitine,” describes VEGDOG.

Animal Nutrition Debate in Germany

VEGDOG’s product portfolio includes wet, dry, and mineral foods as well as snacks. The range is tailored to different dog age groups, is gluten-free, and is suitable for dogs with allergies. Since its television appearance on the German investment show “Höhle der Löwen” in 2018, the Munich-based company has experienced not only strong growth but also criticism regarding its vegan animal nutrition philosophy.

The German magazine Focus Online recently discussed the legal situation around plant-based pet nutrition, according to which “the animal must be fed appropriately for its species and needs.” While critics claim that a plant-based diet would harm dogs, the media platform refers to a study by the University of Winchester, which revealed that vegan dogs to be the healthiest following a test with 2,500 animals.

In the long run, VEGDOG is not only aiming to convince the German market but become a market leader for plant-based dog food by 2024. In an interview with vegconomist, company founder Tessa Zaune-Figlar states: “We can say for sure that we are on the right track for this with our fast-growing team full of motivated and creative employees that share our mission and vision with all their hearts – the mission and vision to revolutionise the dog food market while supporting animals and the environment.”