PETA UK Names Winners of Vegan Food Awards 2023

Animal rights organisation PETA UK has revealed the winners of its Vegan Food Awards for 2023. This year’s awards feature 21 categories, recognising the following products and companies.

Best Vegan Milk: Marks & Spencer Chilled British Oat Drink.

This new product by M&S is one of the first plant-based milks to be sold in the same bottles as conventional cow’s milk.

Best Vegan Chicken: VFC Chick*n Stompers.

VFC previously won this award for its original plant-based chicken range in 2021, and has taken the top spot again with a new option for kids.

Best Vegan Burger: THIS Isn’t Beef Burgers.

Newly reformulated, these burgers contain 30% less saturated fat than beef and have a much lower carbon footprint.

Best Vegan Meat: Redefine Meat Beef Flank.

A 3D-printed vegan steak that has received accolades from top chefs such as Marco Pierre White.

Best Vegan Cheese: Honestly Tasty Blue.

Made from fermented pea and fava bean protein, this product by the popular artisan cheesemaker has the flavour of creamy blue cheese.

Best Vegan Seafood: Squeaky Bean Beechwood Smoked Salmon Style Slices.

Ready-to-eat slices suitable for bagels, sushi, and more.

Best Vegan Egg: Sacred Grounds Poached ‘Egg’.

Developed by Exeter-based vegan brunch cafe Sacred Ground, this vegan poached egg is made from silken tofu and turmeric.

Best Vegan Sausage: Plant Menu Ultimate No Pork Sausages.

Aldi’s new own-brand plant-based sausages are described as “meaty and juicy” with a “salty, crisp skin”. They are gluten-free as well as vegan.

Best Vegan Pie or Pasty: Greggs Vegan Mexican Chicken-Free Bake.

This pasty features vegan chicken pieces made by THIS, combined with mixed vegetables and Mexican-style tomato sauce. It is topped with a cheese-flavour crumb.

Best Vegan Pizza: Dr. Oetker Ristorante Vegan Pepperoni-Salame.

A thin and crispy Italian-style pizza with vegan pepperoni and mozzarella.

Best Vegan Croissant: Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse Pistachio Croissant.

A pistachio cream-filled croissant made by Sheffield bakery Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse.

Best Vegan Pastry: Tart Modern Vegan Classic Nata.

A Portuguese-style custard tart, available from Tart Modern’s kiosk in Baker Street tube station.

Best Vegan Dessert: itsu chocolate bao’ bun.

Steamed bao buns filled with melted chocolate.

Best Vegan Ice Cream: Doughlicious Chocolate Chip Dough.Chi.

Balls of ice cream wrapped in cookie dough and coated in chocolate chip cookie crumbs.

Best Vegan Chocolate: Ritter Sport Smooth Chocolate.

A dairy-free chocolate bar described as “mild, creamy, and rich”.

Best Vegan Luxury Product: Biscuit Boutique Speculoos Biscuits.

Vegan biscuits topped with ornate edible designs.

Most Innovative Vegan Product: Juicy Marbles Bone-In Ribs.

Plant-based ribs that claim to feature the first ever edible vegan bones.

Best Vegan Ad Campaign: Flora Plant ‘Skip the Cow’.

A tongue-in-cheek campaign highlighting that it is unnecessary to pass plants through a cow to make dairy-style products.

Best Vegan Range: ASDA OMV!

An extensive range featuring products such as the No Prawn Cocktail sandwich, Savoury Mini No Eggs, brownies, and salted caramel hot chocolate.

Best Vegan Breakfast: Premier Inn.

Hotel chain Premier Inn has a breakfast menu featuring vegan bacon and sausages, baked beans, mushrooms, toast, crumpets, and more.

Best Vegan Cookbook: Philip Khoury — A New Way to Bake.

A book by Harrods’ chief pastry chef, outlining ways to make classic patisserie and baking recipes without dairy or eggs.

“PETA’s Vegan Food Awards have been running for over ten years, and the winners get more exciting, innovative, and insanely delicious with each passing year,” says PETA on its website. “As the market for plant-based food grows, it becomes increasingly harder to narrow down PETA’s top picks. However, the 2023 winners are sure to excite vegans and win over the not-yet-vegan crowd!”