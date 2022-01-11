Pizza Hut Canada Adds Beyond Italian Sausage to All Locations After Successful Trial

Pizza Hut Canada is making Beyond Meat’s Italian Sausage Crumbles a permanent part of the menu at all locations nationwide. The company is not yet offering vegan cheese as an option, so in order to be vegan friendly the products must currently be ordered without cheese.



Beyond’s Italian Sausage tested successfully in Toronto and Edmonton last year, and will now be featured in three specialty dishes:

The Great Beyond: Beyond Italian Sausage and fresh veggies served on any Pizza Hut crust.

Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread: Crispy flatbread with Beyond Italian Sausage, roasted red pepper, and dairy-based mozzarella and alfredo sauce.

Beyond Creamy Alfredo: Pasta dish layered with Beyond Italian Sausage, onions, mushrooms and dairy-based mozzarella.

For customers seeking a completely plant-based pizza, Pizza Hut’s marinara sauce, Original Pan Crust, Thin ‘N Crispy, and Hand-Tossed crusts do not contain animal products.

The Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are exclusive to Pizza Hut, and made to recreate the savory taste and texture of traditional Italian pork sausage. Each serving contains 20 grams of pea-based protein, and can be added to any of the chain’s existing pizzas.

From January 10 to January 30, Canadians can try the Beyond Italian Sausage on any medium or large pizza through a Buy One, Get One deal.

Strengthening a partnership

The sausage debut is part of a larger global partnership between Beyond Meat and Yum! Brands, which also owns Taco Bell and KFC. In early 2021, Beyond Meat signed a multi-year deal with the conglomerate to become the preferred supplier of plant-based proteins.

Canada now joins the UK as the second Pizza Hut market to add Beyond Meat to the chain’s national menu offerings.

“After seeing great excitement from Pizza Hut fans across Toronto and Edmonton last summer, we’re beyond thrilled to give Canadian fans everywhere the opportunity to try and fall in love with these Beyond Meat menu items,” said Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada. “Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have a shared vision to innovate new and exciting products that will delight our guests. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles offer a delicious plant-based twist on our classic pork sausage that you’ll have to taste to believe.”

“With the combined strength of our brands, we are continuing to increase the accessibility of plant-based protein for Canadians everywhere,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “At Beyond Meat, we believe that small changes like choosing plant-based protein on your favorite pizza, can make a positive impact on human health and the health of our planet.”