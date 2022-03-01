India’s Goodmylk Launches Clean Label Plant-Based Ranch Dressing

Indian alt-dairy brand Goodmylk has launched what it claims is “the best plant-based ranch this side of the international date line”.

The clean-label dressing contains just nine ingredients — cashews, capers, dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, and apple cider vinegar. It is priced at Rs. 179.00 for a 250g package and is available for delivery in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Seed funding

In September, Goodmylk raised $1 million in an extension of its seed funding round, with participation from major Indian and international angels and firms. The company said it would be using the funding for product portfolio expansion and increased distribution.

Goodmylk has previously said that its aim is to make plant-based dairy functional and accessible across India. The company offers plant-based milks, mayo, chocolate, butter, and peanut curd, and last year introduced vegan cheese. Founder Abhay Rangan explained that high-quality alt-dairy products are especially important for the Indian market.

“Adults [in India] don’t want to simply drink a glass of milk. They use it in their teas and coffees and cakes; here is where vegan products in India need to improve,” he told Sentient Media.