Plant-based deli brand Plantcraft announces it is launching its first line of clean-label meat slices for grocery and foodservice.

The line’s debut flavors, Bologna and Pepperoni, offer allergy-friendly, non-GMO slices created with whole plant ingredients such as pea protein, green banana flour, flaxseeds and faba protein.

The products include:

Plantcraft Plant-Based Bologna Slices – An upgraded childhood favorite made with pea protein, flaxseed flour and spices.

Plantcraft Plant-Based Pepperoni Slices -A sliced version of the seasoned pepperoni launched last spring, for pizzas, charcuterie platters, sandwiches, and more.

The company also notes its products are gluten-free and made with no artificial additives. The Plant-Based Slices will make their official debut at the upcoming Plant Based World Expo, taking place September 8th- 9th in New York City. The bologna has been selected as a finalist for Best Meat Alternative, with the winner expected to be announced Sept. 8th.

Tradition + science

Also in NYC, Plantcraft’s bologna is being featured in a month-long partnership with vegan food initiative Plantega, which is selling the item as a plant-based Bologna Sandwich inside four local bodegas. The promotion runs through Sept. 26th.

“Our deli slices combine Italian traditions and today’s food science to give consumers a healthier version of familiar tastes,” said Csaba Hetényi, Plantcraft co-founder. “Many plant-based meats are highly processed, but people looking for clean-label, allergen-friendly, gluten- and soy-free options can feel good about these choices.”

Attendees at the Plant Based World Expo can find Plantcraft at Booth #464.