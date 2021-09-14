Planteneers Opens New Potential For Baked Goods Manufacturers 

With a new plant-based range from Germany’s Planteneers, manufacturers can create vegan products from brioche, soft rolls and burger buns to muffins, cake and cookies, to toppings, fillings and plant-based cream alternatives.

Together with sister company DeutscheBack, Planteneers has developed attractive baking agents, compounds and all-in mixes that can be used like a modular system. “We offer customers multiple application possibilities per article, so they can use our fiildBake products with maximum flexibility,” says Michael Pruss, Head of Business Development. “By combining the ingredients in different ways, for example, the consistency and texture of the final product can be adjusted.”

Making vegan bread and rolls is normally not a big problem. Nevertheless, with fiildBake Rice Bread Planteneers offers an expanded solution, since it is suitable not just for making bread and rolls, but also as a basis for plant-based and vegan tarte flambee and pizza.

Fine baked goods represent a much greater challenge. “Even if they’re flour-based, they usually contain eggs, butter, milk or milk derivatives. Chocolate is another frequent ingredient,” says Michael Pruss. “For these products, the important thing is to cover all the functions of the animal ingredients using only plant ingredients. We have succeeded very well with the different fiildBake products.”

The new fiildBake range is rounded out by plant-based baking agents, a pudding creme composition and a compound for a classic cake glaze that is made hot. “For us, it was important to get a broad range to market with which baked goods producers can cover all product categories,” comments Michael Pruss. “In this way they can easily address the rising consumer demand for plant-based baked goods with a wide range of high-quality products.”

Share article: share

share

share

email