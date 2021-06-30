Planteneers Says That “New Work” is Driving Demand for Plant-Based Convenience Foods

In recent months takeout and delivery models have experienced a tremendous boom. The operative term is “new work,” and home office and mobile working call for need-oriented solutions, and as we recently reported, vegan convenience food is a category currently trending and seeing high investor interest since the pandemic.

Vegan alternatives to pepperoni or tuna

Planteneers GmbH, headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, develops and produces custom system solutions for plant-based alternatives to meat, sausage and fish products, as well as cheese, dairy products and deli foods. With the company’s compounds, manufacturers can offer an entire range of pizzas with purely plant-based ingredients, and so address the rising demand for plant-based convenience foods.

The functional systems in the fiildMeat S range, for example, are ideal for making plant-based sausage products of all kinds, including vegan pepperoni and ham. The system is made without soy, and uses fava beans and peas as protein sources.

The fiildTex D range offers a change of pace. This pea-based system lets manufacturers produce a plant-based tuna substitute that is as good on pizza as the fish original. For maximum pizza indulgence, fiildDairy CHG can be used to make plant-based alternatives to grated cheese. These are relatively easy to produce and have very good functional properties. They don’t stick during grating, have the ideal melting behaviour during baking, and stretch just like real pizza cheese. The cheese alternatives can be made in popular varieties like mozzarella and cheddar.

Strong growth in the deep frozen category

Pizza is just one example in the steadily growing deep frozen category. Lasagne is another big favourite. Here again, Planteneers offers the ingredients for purely plant-based products, from functional systems for plant-based bechamel sauce that is heating and heat-thaw stable, to plant-based cheese alternatives, to ground meat alternatives for the filling, the latter made with fiildMeat P series functional systems. Together with the appropriate texturate, industry partners can use these systems to make all the most popular ground meat products, from lasagna and bolognese sauce to burger patties. Thanks to innovative solutions using sunflower and fava bean protein, the final products can be made soy- and gluten-free.

As a member of the independent, owner-operated Stern-Wywiol Gruppe with a total of twelve sister companies, Planteneers can make use of many synergies. The company has access to the knowledge of some 100 R&D specialists and to the extensive applications technology of the large Stern-Technology Center in Ahrensburg. As part of the Technology Center, the Plant Based Competence Center formed in 2019 is the creative pool for alternative solutions and the heart of Planteneers. Customers benefit from the Group’s international network of 17 affiliates and numerous qualified foreign representatives in the world’s key markets, as well as the Group’s shared production facilities and own logistics resources. With revenues exceeding 500 million euros and some 1700 employees around the globe, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe is one of the world’s most successful international suppliers of food & feed ingredients.

