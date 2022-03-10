Plenish Rebrands With New “Rich, Indulgent” Design to Mark Tenth Birthday

UK-based plant-based beverage brand Plenish has rebranded its image with the goal of taking on the competition with a creative new design. The new look represents a “rich, indulgent lifestyle-focused aesthetic” that was “driven from in-depth research with consumers and evolving category trends,” the brand has stated.

Kara Rosen, the founder of Plenish, said that after having founded the company ten years ago this year, “it seems fitting to mark that momentous milestone with the latest expression of the Plenish brand. Nature is our number one supplier and with our new look we wanted to hero those amazing ingredients in all their natural glory.”

Founded in 2012 and acquired by soft drinks company Britvic early last year, the brand is not afraid to boast its environmental sustainability in comparison with animal-based drinks. When it comes to questions about the water intensiveness of its almond milk, Plenish says its “almond M*lk uses around 15 litres of water to make a litre of M*lk – from tree to table. But dairy milk uses 36 times as much – 550 litres of water per litre of milk!”

Globally, the plant-based drinks market enjoyed a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 7.4% in 2022, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, to reach a value of over US $506 million by 2032, according to Future Market Insights.

The new “premium” looking products will be on store shelves as of March 15.