Poultry Group LDC to Triple Plant-Based Production by 2026, Expecting Poultry Output to Drop by 15%

LDC, the largest poultry group in France, has revealed plans to boost its plant-based production and make acquisitions in the sector. Chicken giant LDC aims to more than triple its plant-based product volume by 2026, according to reports from Reuters.

LDC states it expects a fall in poultry output of up to 15% this year, due to one of the worst ever bird flu crises currently hitting France, in addition to the growing costs of grain for chicken feed.

LDC (Louis Dreyfus Company) led a $26M funding round for Good Catch, producer of plant-based seafood last April, with Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Gathered Foods stating at the time: “LDC’s investment in Gathered Foods is a perfect complement to its plant-based food strategy and creates opportunities for collaboration between both companies.”

LDC revealed its new plant-based direction this March as part of a plan to boost earnings by 40% over the next four years, with a move towards the alt protein sector. “LDC’s Plant Proteins business aspires to be the partner of choice for food companies and innovative brands who wish to incorporate more sustainable proteins in their products,” said Thomas Couteaudier, Chief Strategy Officer for LDC.

“We will enter the market with a first range of non-GMO plant protein isolates by the end of 2022, with an initial focus on North America, aiming ultimately to offer global customers a multipurpose portfolio of products and application solutions,” he added.



$64M target in plant-based revenues

With the outlook for poultry production looking less and less profitable, the LDC group – which posted €5.1 billion sales in 2021/22 – is following in the footsteps of other major meat producers across the world with increased plant-based diversification. Thai Union Group, the global tuna giant, has announced a string of alt protein investments of late, while the largest meat processing company in the world, JBS, has made multiple alt protein acquisitions.

“Our ambition is to accompany the flexitarian movement with the aim to reach 10,000 tonnes of products (from 3,000 tonnes currently) by 2026, for sales of 60 million euros ($64 million), just through organic growth,” stated LDC’s new chief executive Philippe Gelin.