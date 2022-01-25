Pret a Manger Launches Vegan Meatball Wrap in the US

British sandwich shop chain Pret a Manger launches vegan meatball wrap across its 42 US stores.

Last January, Pret a Manger UK swapped the conventional meatballs in its Swedish Meatball Hot Wrap for a vegan alternative made by Meatless Farm. The wrap was a huge success, becoming the first new product in the chain’s history to become a top-five bestseller in launch week.

Following this success, the plant-based wrap permanently replaced the conventional option in the UK. Now, the wrap is coming to the US too. The menu item will feature plant-based Meatless Farm meatballs in a multigrain wrap with marinara sauce, red onions, crispy onions, and red pepper.

This is the first time Pret has offered a meat alternative in the US. The wrap will be available at all 42 locations, which are spread across New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Plant-based at Pret

In 2016, Pret opened its first Veggie Pret — a location where all options are vegan or vegetarian — in London. The store was only intended as a month-long popup, but it was so successful that it became a permanent fixture.

There are now ten Veggie Pret locations across the UK, and in 2020 the chain made all bakery products at these stores suitable for vegans. Currently, there are no Veggie Pret stores in the US, though a popup was trialled in 2017.

“We are excited to offer our first meat-alternative menu item for customers who are looking to enjoy more plant-based options for health reasons, animal welfare, or helping to protect our planet,” said Jorrie Bruffett, President of Pret A Manger US. “As more consumers continue to recognize the benefits of eating plant-based foods, this delicious menu addition and partnership with Meatless Farm will make eating more of it just a bit easier.”