PROFUSION Launches Pea & Fava Bean Protein Products as Fava Rises in Popularity

UK health-forward brand PROFUSION announces new soy-free Organic Pea and Fava Protein Mince & Chunks which are high in protein, 100% vegan, organic and gluten free. The release comes at a time when the fava bean is rising in popularity as a plant protein.

Researchers this year at the University of Copenhagen found the fava, or broad bean, to be extremely nutritious and a far more sustainable alternative to soy as a plant protein. Fava protein is used by Verso Foods in Finland; as an alternative to soy by Hydrosol; is one of the ingredients of Good Catch vegan tuna; and is even used as an ingredient in Halo Top ice cream.

PROFUSION is UK-based company focused on organic pre- and post-workout nutrition using highest quality, natural, vegan ingredients; free from artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners and preservatives.

The Pea and Fava Bean Protein Mince and chunks can be easily rehydrated to add to wraps, spaghetti or tacos. They are made from just two ingredients and provide over 50g of protein per 100g serving.

Now available from Planet Organic and select independent health stores for RRP £2.69.

