$11.4M Investment Set to Revolutionize Canadian Market With “Category First” Whole Muscle Salmon

Protein Industries Canada announces a significant investment in the advancement of novel food options for Canadian consumers, marking the inaugural project investment within its second mandate.

The initiative will combine the expertize of New School Foods, Liven Proteins, and NuWave Research to commercialize a plant-based whole-muscle salmon product, and notably, the announcement shortly follows the formation of the world’s first alternative seafood association, Future Ocean Foods.

The three companies will work together to bring to market a whole-muscle cut of plant-based salmon “that transforms from raw to cooked” (no further information is given as to the manner of the “transformation”). Described as a category first, the media release states that the salmon product will offer the same taste and texture as conventional salmon.

A trio of expertize

New School Foods will employ its recently developed production techniques to craft the plant-based whole salmon fillet. Liven, whose co-founder and CEO has just been announced as this year’s winner of the Vegan Women Summit’s Pathfinder Virtual Pitch Competition, is harnessing precision fermentation to produce animal-free proteins.

Meanwhile, NuWave Research is actively involved in advancing and verifying novel production methodologies for its core vacuum microwave technology, which can expedite the production processes not only for New School Foods but also for various other entities in the industry. “NuWave is excited to support Canadian innovation alongside our Protein Industries Canada partners. Utilizing our patented vacuum microwave technology, our team will help empower New School Foods to bring their product to the next stage of commercialization,” comments Greg Stromotich, CEO of NuWave Research Inc.

Innovation as an ongoing process

The undertaking entails a funding of $11.4 million in research and development to facilitate the commercialization of the plant-based salmon. Protein Industries Canada will invest just over $4.5 million, while the consortium partners will fund the remaining portion. Building upon the foundation established by New School Food’s and Liven Proteins’ initial project, which successfully validated the requisite technology for formulating a complete muscle-cut product, this endeavor will concentrate on the expansion of production capabilities and the introduction of a fully market-ready commercial product.