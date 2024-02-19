Vivici Launches Nature-Identical Whey Protein Made Using Fermentation

Vivici, a Netherlands-based producer of animal-free dairy proteins, has commercially launched its nature-identical whey protein made using precision fermentation.

The protein is an isolate of beta-lactoglobulin, the major whey protein in cow’s milk. It contains all amino acids required by the human body and has high levels of leucine and branched-chain amino acids. The protein is also free of lactose, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics, and is said to be rapidly absorbed in blood plasma.

In the US, the product has self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. It provides a more sustainable alternative to conventional whey protein, with a neutral color and taste ideal for use in protein beverages, powders, and bars.

“Nutritionally, Vivici’s beta-lactoglobulin isolate is superior to plant protein isolates, even outperforming whey protein isolates in specific applications because it’s higher in the amino acids beneficial for muscle growth and recovery,” said Vivici CTO Marcel Wubbolts.

“Outstanding products”

Impressively, the launch comes less than a year after Vivici started up. The company closed a seed funding round last August, before announcing in October that it had successfully scaled its platform to produce beta-lactoglobulin. In November, Vivici announced a partnership with cell programming and biosecurity platform Ginkgo Bioworks to advance its production of sustainable proteins.

Several companies worldwide are now working on developing animal-free whey proteins. These include New Zealand’s Daisy Lab, which recently announced it had successfully scaled its process, and the US’ Perfect Day, which has just raised up to $90 million to become a global supplier of animal-free whey proteins.

“We want to work closely with all innovative food and beverage players in the market who believe their brand could benefit from a more sustainably produced and ethically sourced, yet highly functional protein ingredient,” said Stephan van Sint Fiet, Vivici’s CEO. “The focus of our food science team is to support our brand customers to bring outstanding products to market.”