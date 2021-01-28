Psychedelic Plant-Based: Flower Burger Debuts in the UK This Spring

Italian plant-based brand Flower Burger will open its first UK store in Fitzrovia, London in Spring 2021. Famed for its fun and colourful vegan fast-food made from all-natural ingredients, the new restaurant will open on Charlotte Street.

To celebrate the opening of its first UK location, the brand will launch a new “Jungle” burger, with a bright green bun made with turmeric and spirulina. Having originated in Milan five years ago, it has expanded across France and Italy, becoming a hit with foodies on Instagram.

The concept was born through the idea of Founder and MD Matteo Toto, a young entrepreneur who undertook a journey to discover new flavours and to find the perfect meeting point between burger culture and vegan cuisine.

Toto commented: “People do not always associate vegan food with fun and enjoyment. Flower Burger is about changing this perception, with a psychedelic brand and restaurant décor that fits a natural, great-tasting and unique product that we produce ourselves.”

