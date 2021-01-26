Rudy’s Vegan Butcher to Open State-of-the-Art Kitchen to Meet Overwhelming Demand

Last World Vegan Day, November 1st 2020, UK consumers flocked excitedly to Rudy’s Vegan Butchers and queued round the block for the opening of London’s first plant-based butcher shop. Due to immense popularity, Rudy’s instantly sold out of stock, not just in the shop, but also online. Online supplies remain fully sold out.

So it comes as no surprise to see that the company is moving to a larger, state-of-the-art kitchen allowing them to meet rising demand as well as create new products. Rudy’s Vegan Butcher’s is a sister business of Rudy’s Dirty Diner, an American-style restaurant which opened in 2018. The new bigger kitchen facility will allow the team to bring back its successful DIY kits, where consumers can recreate Rudy’s menu at home, and made even more popular during the recent lockdowns.

The butcher’s shop is located in Islington and offers a wide range of plant-based meats, from pastrami to pepperoni to black pudding, while Rudy’s Vegan Diner can be found in Camden Market. Talking to vegconomist, founder Ruth Mumma said: “We believe that people should be buying better rather than just opting for any old meat substitute, and our products are all made from scratch by our team of chefs in the kitchen without any extra preservatives.”

Regarding the new kitchen, Rudy’s said via Instagram: “Due to overwhelming demand from all you lovely folk, we are moving to a bigger state-of-the-art kitchen. This will give us the capacity to keep up with all your orders and create new plant-based products including bringing back our DIY kits. Whilst we get production up and running, our Diner & the Butcher will close from this evening for a couple of weeks, reopening on Thursday 4th February. Thank you for your support, you are helping us make our dreams come true!”

