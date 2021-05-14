Everything Legendary, a plant-based meat producer which found fame and success through Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, announces that its products will be available at 310 Target locations in addition to 500 existing grocery stores including Safeway, Giant and Acme and Stop & Shop. The young brand reports that Q1 sales indicate that it is now one of the Top 3 plant-based meats distributed to buyers.

“Every time we get a shipment in, they sell out within just a couple of days, just because people love the burgers, so so much. As soon as our doors open at ten o’clock in the morning, people are coming in asking for the Legendary Burger. It is guaranteed the best vegan burger on this Earth,” says Brie Boswell, Manager of Everlasting Life Vegan Restaurant in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

“Our rapid sales trajectory and swift, expansive distribution growth proves people agree with us that the soul of food is taste,” said Duane Cheers, CEO/Founder of Everything Legendary. “We’re delivering the satisfying flavor American families want and the nutritious value they need to live better, longer and happier lives.”

Target will stock a pair of Everything Legendary food items – the 2-pack Everything Legendary Burgers, SRP $6.99 and the Everything Legendary Ground, SRP $9.99.

