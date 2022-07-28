Global Food Company Sigma Debuts ‘Better Balance’ Plant-Based Meats and Dairy in US

Sigma, a multi-billion dollar food company with leading brands in 18 countries, announces the launch of its new plant-based brand Better Balance in the US. Featuring plant-based shreds, grounds, and dairy-free cheese, Better Balance is currently available for foodservice channels, with future plans for additional products and direct-to-consumer sales.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Better Balance states its products focus on providing great taste, texture, nutrition and versatility. Offerings include:

Shreds, which can be marinated as chicken, beef, pork, or fish

Grounds, for Bolognese pasta, plant-based meatballs, and hamburgers

Hot Dogs, for game day meals, grilling and summer celebrations

Sour Cream and Cheese Sauce for dairy-free queso and nachos

First launched in Spain and Mexico, Better Balance says it tailors products to suit each region’s local flavors. The brand can already be found at over 300 venues, including restaurants, theme parks, stadiums, music festivals and delivery platforms. Its products have also debuted at the Frisco RoughRiders ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

“Sigma leverages decades of plant-based research and development and provides a blend of art and science that have allowed us to master consumer knowledge and create high-quality foods that are local favorites across 18 countries,” said Carlos Maldonado of Sigma. “With this launch, Sigma and Better Balance will shake up the Plant-Based arena and transform the industry.”

Chef approved

The brand is partnering with Chef Sofia Sada, Executive Chef of FRIDA Mexican Restaurant and Bar in San Antonio, to develop fresh recipes, such as Birria Tacos and Ropa Vieja with Better Balance’s shreds.

“Plant-based meats are on a steady rise, and I find it important to adapt by offering menu options that could reach a broader audience of diners,” said Chef Sofia.”We want to serve customers who live a plant-based diet or someone who is simply feeling adventurous and wants to try something new. Of all the available options, I find that Better Balance is best tasting, and allows me to create delicious dishes for all our patrons without compromising flavor and texture.”

For more on wholesale opportunities, reach out to [email protected].