The Simple Root, a new plant-based brand backed by frozen potato giant McCain Foods, is bringing its vegetable-forward line of dips, cream cheese and artisan-style cheese spreads to the US this fall. The brand’s refrigerated products will first appear in major and specialty retailers in the Northeast.

Through an innovative process, Simple Root uses potatoes, sweet potatoes and parsnips to create a creamy product base, then blends in wholesome ingredients like vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. All of its products are free from soy, nuts, gluten and artificial additives.

The products launching this fall include:

Dips

Salsa Con Queso

Sweet & Spicy Mango Sweet Potato

Spinach, Artichoke & Kale

Artisan Cheese-Style Spreads

Sun-dried Tomato Caprese

Smoked Gouda

Cream Cheese-Style Spreads

Original Plain

Garlic & Herb

Strawberry

Sweet Chili

The brand plans to add new plant-based cheeses, sauces and desserts to its US line in 2023.

“Our patented process allows us to create dips, cheeses, sauces, and desserts with a creamy, smooth base that’s often missing in other plant-based products,” said Lora Spizzirri, Chief Technology Officer at Simple Root. “With this unique root-vegetable base, we’re able to make dairy- and nut-free versions of popular foods consumers enjoy without having to sacrifice taste and texture.”

Getting more vegetables in

In collaboration with McCain Foods, Simple Roots successfully debuted sauces in the UK earlier this year. McCain helped to develop the technology necessary to turn potatoes into creamy, dairy-like sauces. McCain has previously invested heavily in plant-based companies such as Strong Roots and Nuggs meat-free nuggets.

“The brand has been hugely well received in the UK,” shared Louise Wymer, The Simple Root UK CEO. “There is a recognition that consumers are becoming increasingly discerning when it comes to plant-based food. It’s no longer just about cutting meat and dairy out, but about getting more vegetables in. Our products have received a 90% purchase-intent rating from consumers in testing, proving the demand for a plant-based brand which is veg-packed, simply made, and better for you.”