Skinny Butcher, which produces plant-based chicken alternatives, is launching Stranger Things-themed Crazy Crispy Chick’n Nuggets at US Walmart stores in May. Created in anticipation of the hit sci-fi drama’s fourth season on Netflix, the new product will be available in Walmart’s frozen aisle at a retail price of $7.99.

Made from pea protein, Skinny Butcher says its breakthrough poultry alternatives offer an unparalleled chicken taste without the use of any soy or palm oil.

Skinny Butcher was first created as a partnership between former Garden Fresh Gourmet Vice Chairman Dave Zilko and LA-based Golden West Food Group. For its Crispy Chick’n product range, the company says it blends pea protein with imported soy-free vegetable fiber and unique spices. In March 2022, Skinny Butcher raised $10M to launch its chicken products in both retail and virtual restaurants.

According to CEO Dave Zilko, the company plans to win consumers with a fun branding personality and top flavor profile. The Stranger Things launch perfectly aligns with the product’s unusual character, he says.

“We immediately knew we had a product that people would think is out of this world,” Zilko elaborates. “Not only can you not tell the difference between Skinny Butcher chick’n and animal-based products, but we’re the only ‘Crazy Crispy’ nugget on the market, in either format.” He adds, “No secret experiments were conducted here – just some ingenuity from the team at Golden West Food Group!”