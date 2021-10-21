Spain: Burger King Opens 100% Plant-Based Restaurant in Collaboration With The Vegetarian Butcher

For one month, Burger King Spain will have its first restaurant where all products will be of vegetable origin, thanks to The Vegetarian Butcher, the plant-based meat company owned by Unilever. The restaurant is located at 26 Paseo del Prado in Madrid.

In addition, Burger King Spain is to introduce a new “Long Vegetal”, a veggie version of its iconic Long Chicken, also featuring The Vegetarian Butcher’s plant-based meat. The burgers are not considered vegan because they may contain animal-based mayonnaise but could be suitable for vegans if ordered without the mayo.

Burger King expands its veggie offers worldwide

Burger King Poland has been offering vegan nuggets since April this year in response to growing plant-curiosity in the country. The same month, over in the UK, The Vegan Royale was introduced, offering a plant-based chicken patty and even featuring vegan mayonnaise. BK stated at the time: “Strict cooking processes, which ensure it’s kept completely separate from meat, dairy and egg products, have earned the new burger Vegan Society certification.”

In June, Burger King announced the opening of a 100% veggie popup in Berlin. Shortly after, Burger King France announced the Veggie King, also created in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher.

The fast-food giant has also started offering its veggie burgers in Mexico, and Burger King Paraguay announced a partnership with NotCo last month.

And over in the US, just this month Burger King announced it will be trialling the Impossible Foods nuggets for a limited time in Des Moines, Iowa, Boston and Miami.

Are we heading towards a future where a plant-based BK sister chain emerges worldwide? Although many vegans may choose not to spend their money at such chains for ethical reasons, the fact remains – we vegans are already vegan. We must support and encourage the omnivores around us to make more conscious food choices, and when Fast Food makes this easy for them, it can only be a win-win for the animals and for the planet.

