Plant-based alternatives can be enriched with functional ingredients, which supply different nutrients that are essential for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians. Creapure® (creatine monohydrate) from AlzChem Trostberg GmbH is one of these functional ingredients.

Creatine monohydrate is the best source of creatine for the body. It is a widely used dietary supplement that has been well-studied for its effects on physical and mental performance and health benefits. As an innovative ingredient, it adds value to plant-based alternatives by completing the nutrient profile of plant-based substitutes and bring them into line with animal products in terms of composition.

In addition to vitamins and minerals, creatine is also a natural component of animal products: Mainly in meat and fish, but also in traces in dairy products. Plant foods do not contain any creatine.

Thus, individuals with low or no creatine intake, particularly vegans and vegetarians, have lower creatine levels compared to non-vegetarians. To support the metabolism of these individuals, dietary intake of creatine is essential.

This is because creatine plays a vital role in energy metabolism. In every single cell of the body, creatine is involved in the storage and transport of energy. Mainly muscle, brain and nerve cells, but also immune cells, benefit from a dietary creatine supply in addition to the body’s own synthesis. The individual can feel this in a higher level of available energy – both physically and mentally.

The most suitable form of creatine for the addition to food is creatine monohydrate. Creapure® can be added into bars, cereals, and dairy products (especially yogurt or whey), as well as meat substitutes and vegetable protein-based dairy alternatives. This makes these products more nutritious and offers vegans and vegetarians an optimal creatine supply.

When selecting creatine monohydrate for food production, the highest quality and purity are a prerequisite. Precisely because more and more consumers are paying attention to the origin of the ingredients used.

Creapure® is the gold standard: pure, safe and made in Germany. The production of Creapure® is GMP compliant, follows HACCP principles and is IFS Food certified. Raw materials used for Creapure® production are not of animal origin, making Creapure® vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Creapure® is an excellent ingredient in functional foods: for new ways, new customer groups and a sustainable food system.

Creapure® provides support for a healthy, active life and general well-being – especially for vegans and vegetarians.

