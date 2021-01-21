Starbucks Launches Beyond Meat Across Middle East

Following last week’s launch of the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich at Starbucks stores across the UK, as well as across China in spring 2020, Starbucks has now launched two Beyond Meat sandwiches across the UAE and Kuwait. It should be noted that the sandwiches must be ordered without cheese to be vegan friendly.

As we have seen with the majority of these large fast-food launches, they ought to be perceived fundamentally as plantbased and not vegan, and most are served with egg or dairy products. The introduction of plantbased meats in such outlets is targeted here primarily at the omnivore, not the vegan consumer.

While the vegan community in the Middle East have been upset about the products are not vegan-friendly, accusing Starbucks of false advertising, it is imperative to remember how crucial it is at this point in our planetary situation, to make plant products appealing to those who are still consuming animal products. Once they are widely accepted, change can take place.

The two new menu options consist of:

Beyond Meat Triple Cheese Wrap: A mouth-watering tortilla wrap filled with plant-based Beyond Beef, with a blend of three cheeses including red cheddar, mozzarella and feta, topped with herb-roasted bell peppers and marinara sauce, all garnished with soft basil.

Beyond Meatball Arabian Ciabatta: A soft ciabatta filled with plant- based Beyond Beef on a bed of fresh labneh and baby spinach.

The introduction of these Beyond Meat menu items in both the UAE and Kuwait is an expansion of Beyond Meat’s global partnership with Starbucks, which currently spans the UK, Canada, China, Taiwan and Thailand.

