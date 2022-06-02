Strive Nutrition Corp. is partnering with alt-dairy leader Perfect Day to release a new line of milk alternatives enriched with animal-free whey protein.

Launching online in July, the lineup will feature the flagship product FREEMILK Whole as well as Oat+Protein and Almond+Protein, which promise to deliver the rich taste of dairy milk with more protein and nutritional benefits.

Strive’s lead product is FREEMILK Whole, which foams, whips, blends, and cooks like traditional dairy. Made with Perfect Day’s precision-fermented whey protein, FREEMILK provides 25% more protein, 75% less sugar and less saturated fat than regular whole cow’s milk. The product is also free from lactose, cholesterol, hormones and antibiotics, and will be available in a nutritious Chocolate variety.

10x the protein

Strive’s other offerings, Oat+Protein and Almond+Protein, are enriched with 10 grams of Perfect Day’s whey per serving, which it says provides three times more protein than the leading brand of oat milk and 10 times more than the leading brand of almond milk. With nine essential amino acids, whey is also considered a more complete protein than oats and almonds. In addition to milk, Strive plans to release protein shakes and sports hydration products later this year.

Founded in 2014, Perfect Day uses fermentation techniques to create real dairy proteins without any animal inputs. Its whey protein is GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration, and is Kosher certified. Strive was founded by the Cohlmia family, who possess four decades of experience in aseptic food processing and packaging.

Developing “WOW” products

“As a family-owned business that’s worked extensively in the dairy industry, we are excited to partner with Perfect Day to create this line of great-tasting, animal-free, protein-enriched beverages,” said Dennis Cohlmia, co-founder at Strive Nutrition Corp. “Our priority is to develop great tasting ‘WOW’ products with clean ingredient labels, that deliver efficient nutrition to the consumer and are good for our planet’s future generations by addressing climate change. Working with Perfect Day, our vision is to be a force in setting the future direction of dairy.”