Belcolade Launches “Market First” Plant-Based White Couverture

Belgian chocolate producer Belcolade — part of the Puratos group — has launched what it claims is the first ever plant-based white couverture.

Couverture is a type of chocolate containing more cocoa butter than eating or baking chocolate. It is typically used for applications such as coating, dipping, and moulding.

Aimed at professionals who work with chocolate, Belcolade’s couverture is designed to have a rich and creamy texture and a firm “snap”. Unlike many plant-based chocolate products, the couverture is free of allergens such as soy and coconut. It follows the widely acclaimed vegan milk chocolate launched by the company in 2021.

“Unique innovation”

The new couverture has been developed in response to rising consumer demand for dairy-free chocolate; market reports suggest that the worldwide industry will be worth $1.3 billion by 2027.

A survey last year found that 74% of consumers aged under 45 eat plant-based chocolate at least occasionally, a sharp increase compared to 2021. However, only 45% said they were satisfied with the vegan milk chocolate currently available.

“Our latest innovation is the result of a close collaboration between industry professionals and Belcolade chocolate experts,” said Youri Dumont, SBU chocolate director at Puratos. “Creating this unique innovation consisted of trials of more than 50 ingredients in various combinations. Belcolade’s Plant-Based White Couverture boasts distinctively versatile properties and so can be formed into truly delicious, creative products without compromising on texture, appearance, or quality. Offering customers more choice than ever, it is suitable for pralines, hollow figures, tablets, coatings, mousses, ganaches, dipping, and flavouring.”