Boka Cereal Bars Now 100% Vegan & HFSS Compliant

Boka cereal bars have been reformulated to make them suitable for vegans. All four flavours — Strawberry, Choco Mallow, Caramel, and Apple & Cinnamon — are now free of animal products.

The bars also feature new-look packaging which highlights their health benefits — they score green on the traffic light system for total fat, saturated fat, sugar, and salt. Boka claims to be the only snack bar brand in the UK to achieve green scores across the board.

This means that Boka is compliant with the UK’s new HFSS (high fat, sugar, and salt) legislation, set to come into force in October. Very few cereal bar brands are compliant, meaning they will face restrictions on where and how they can market their products.

The rebranded bars have now launched at Sainsbury’s, Booths, and Amazon, with a recommended retail price of £2.45 for a box of four.

HFSS legislation

The UK’s new laws around the marketing of less healthy foods will impact a huge number of brands, several of them plant-based. Some, such as One Planet Pizza, are already compliant but could face challenges due to the mass changes that will take place in supermarkets as a result.

Others, like vegan dessert brand Pri’s Puddings, have decided to reformulate their products in response. The company claims it is now the UK’s first HFSS compliant confectionery brand.

“We are tremendously excited to bring products to market which are truly all-rounded; better for you, better for the animals, and better for the planet,” said Pri’s Puddings founder Priyanka Savjani. “Consumers want to know what is on the back of the label, and to understand the ingredients in their food; that means no additives, preservatives, or emulsifiers. We can’t wait for more people to get their hands on them!”