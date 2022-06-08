Brave Robot and Coolhaus Release First Joint Product: Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches

Brave Robot, the animal-free ice cream brand created by The Urgent Company, and cult favorite ice cream brand Coolhaus announce the debut of Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches, the two companies’ first collaborative product.

“Creamy and decadent”

Made with Perfect Day’s cow-free milk protein, the Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches are launching at US Krogers stores nationwide this month. The launch marks the first time Coolhaus, a women-owned brand that was acquired by The Urgent Company last year, is leveraging animal-free dairy ingredients in its product line.

The ice cream sandwiches will be available in two varieties: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Mint Chocolate Chip. Each flavor retails for $7.99 per pack of three sandwiches. Each sandwich contains 290 calories and is completely free from lactose and hormones.

More on the products:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : Vanilla animal-free ice cream with chunks of cookie dough and chocolate pieces, sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies.

Mint Chocolate Chip : Mint animal-free ice cream with chocolate pieces sandwiched between two double-chocolate cookies.

A taste of sustainability

“The new Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches are everything you want an ice cream sandwich to be: rich, creamy ice cream layered between freshly baked, decadent cookies,” said Paul Kollesoff, CEO & Co-Founder of The Urgent Company. “This collaboration extends our impact by giving devoted Coolhaus fans a taste of a more sustainable future with delicious animal-free dairy.”

The ice sandwiches are the latest retail debut for Perfect Day’s groundbreaking whey protein, which first appeared in protein powder supplements in 2021, and are increasingly being used to create cow-free milk products such as Bored Cow and FREEMILK.

More inclusive ice cream

“When we started Coolhaus, our mission was to make better products for everyone,” said Natasha Case, founder of Coolhaus. “By teaming up with Brave Robot and integrating Perfect Day animal-free protein into our ice cream, we can make Coolhaus accessible to more people by using animal-free dairy that is also lactose-free and even better for the planet. These ice cream sandwiches are the next step to making more inclusive products with even more meaning behind them.”