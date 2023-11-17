Cocoa-Free Chocolate Brand WNWN Launches Globally for Wholesale & Food Service

WNWN Food Labs, a UK-based producer of cocoa-free chocolate, has announced that wholesale packs of its products are now available worldwide to supply food service outlets, bakeries, CPG companies, and more.

WNWN already partners with several bakeries and restaurants across the UK and the EU, and recently entered a joint development agreement with leading European bakery and confectionery supplier Martin Braun-Gruppe. The supplier has customers in over 70 countries worldwide.

WNWN’s dark and plant-based m•lk choc are now available as easy-melt buttons in 1.5kg pouches, 10kg packs, and pallets; both varieties are free of dairy, palm oil, caffeine, and theobromine. Since the products are made using plant-based fermentation techniques, they also do not contribute to the ethical issues (such as deforestation, child labor, and slavery) often associated with the conventional chocolate industry.

According to WNWN, the properties of the cocoa-free chocolate are near-identical to regular chocolate, meaning that it acts as a direct replacement in products such as frozen and baked goods. The chocolate generates an average of just 3.8 kilograms of CO2 emissions per kilogram, compared to over 40 kilograms for conventional chocolate.

“A crucial step”

WNWN is also in discussion with global food manufacturers, and has joined the R&D program of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk maker Mondelēz. The global wholesale launch comes less than a month after WNWN launched three new cocoa-free chocolate bars that replicate popular UK brands, both in taste and in packaging; the bars are currently being sold direct-to-consumer.

In February, the company raised $5.6 million with the intention of launching at retailers UK-wide. WNWN also won ‘Best Demo’ at the Häagen-Dazs Start-Up Innovation Challenge in July, after showcasing how its cocoa-free vegan chocolate could be used to make ice cream.

“Developing bulk wholesale products was a crucial step for serving B2B customers more efficiently and consistently,” said Dr Johnny Drain, WNWN CTO. “We’re ahead of schedule on producing and shipping in volume to international partners, and we’re eager to help more of the trade hit their sustainability targets and reduce their carbon footprint with our choc.”