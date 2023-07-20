Craig’s Vegan Enters Ice Cream Novelties Market with Launch of First Mini Cups

California-based brand Craig’s Vegan announces it is expanding its frozen dessert platform and launching its popular cashew ice cream in single, pre-portioned Minis.

According to Craig’s Vegan, its new Minis will be offered in 3.6 oz cups with a spoon in the lid, making them a convenient option for an on-the-go snack or dessert. The brand will offer the new mini size in five flavors, including Melrose Mint Chip, Kursten’s PB Krunch, Perfectly Chocolate, Sunset & Strawberry and Killa’ Vanilla.

Like all of Craig’s Vegan ice creams, the Minis are made with a premium cashew base that is 100% dairy-free, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free.

First launched in 2018, Craig’s Vegan has become the ice cream of choice among several Hollywood A-listers, including model Hailey Bieber. Originally a local spin-off from the popular LA restaurant Craig’s, the dairy-free ice cream brand has gone on to open a scoop shop in Las Vegas and is featured in milkshakes at popular restaurants like Johnny Rockets, Fat Burger and Burger Lounge.

National expansion

In March, the company expanded its full-size pints into Publix supermarkets, and can also be found at a growing number of natural and regional grocers including New Seasons, Chamberlin’s, Earth Origins, Oliver’s Market, Mollie Stone’s, Earth Fare and more.

Most recently, Craig’s Vegan collaborated with trendy bakery FLOUR SHOP to offer specialty ice cream cakes for a limited time.

The new mini cups will launch in August at select retailers and via the company’s website.

“A recipe we’ve worked on perfecting for years, our plant-based ice cream delivers on both taste and texture thanks to its creamy cashew base,” said Founder and Restaurateur Craig Susser. “As we continue to see increased demand for dairy-free desserts and the frozen novelty space, we’re excited to offer our fans the same decadent ice cream experience in a plant-based and nostalgic mini form—no sharing required.”