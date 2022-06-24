Danone Launches Vanilla Danette Vegan Mousse in France

Parisian multinational Danone has recently extended its Danette range by adding a vegan mousse in vanilla flavour. This new reference is now available in French supermarkets at a price of around 2.69 euros for 4 jars of 57 grams. The base of this Nutri-score C mousse is coconut milk, which was already the base of Danette Chocolate Dessert and Danette Chocolate Mousse.

“Our mission is to further advance the vegan lifestyle with great-tasting products. In five years, we hope to see more people – vegans and flexitarians – adding vegan products to their daily diet as a tasty option,” Danone told vegconomist in an interview.

In addition, Danone announced in November 2021 that it would transform one of its main factories to produce Alpro plant-based milks instead of dairy products. The plant, located in southern France, will mainly produce oat milk after the conversion.

Danone acquired Alpro in 2017 in response to growing consumer interest in healthier options. In February 2021, the company also acquired Earth Island, owner of US alternative dairy brand Follow Your Heart.