Fruit-tella Launches Vegan-Friendly Version of Best-Selling Fruit Chews

Leading UK confectioner Fruit-tella announces that its best-selling fruit-flavored chews — Strawberry Mix, the Duo Stix, and the Berries & Cherries edition — will launch in a vegan-friendly version, with the original chews having included gelatine on the ingredients list.



Having already launched a range of gelatine-free jellies in 2019, this new vegan Fruit-tella will roll out across stores throughout the UK this November, supported by social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and sampling.

Lauren Potter, senior brand manager at Fruit-tella, highlighted the effort to perfect a vegan recipe replicating the original taste and texture of Fruit-tella’s beloved chews. According to the company, the vegan recipe contains real fruit juice and all-natural colorings and flavors to “deliver fruity joy to an even bigger audience.”



Plant-based Confectionery

In the last years, the UK has seen several major and small confectionery brands launch plant-based versions of their products without gelatine and dairy.

The UK wholesaler Hancocks has increased its vegan offering every Veganuary and has even installed an aisle dedicated to vegan, vegetarian, and halal products at its Bradford shop. Pecan Deluxe Candy UK reformulated the company’s recipes, making the whole range vegan, including toppings, baking inclusions, fudges, cookie dough, and popping candy.

Confectionery brand Candy Kittens recently expanded its range of gourmet vegan sweets with a new line called Shox, and Swizzels launched six vegan sweets in November 2022.

Perfetti Van Melle, the parent company of Fruit-tella, is the world’s second-largest confectionery company, employing over 17,000 people across 38 operating companies. The company is known in the UK for popular confectionery brands such as Mentos, Smint, and Chupa Chups.

“Fruit-tella has been synonymous with the highest quality sweets since 1931. We are delighted that those who favour a plant-based diet can now join in the fruity fun too!” says Potter.