Galaxy Launches Vegan Salted Caramel Bar as Category “Shows No Signs of Slowing”

Chocolate brand Galaxy (owned by Mars Wrigley) has launched a new plant-based option in the UK — the Vegan Salted Caramel bar.

The bar is made with hazelnut paste and is filled with salted caramel. It is said to feature a comparable taste and texture to Galaxy’s original salted caramel bar, along with a similar packaging design.

The new product has been launched in response to growing demand for free-from confectionery; Galaxy’s existing vegan range now makes up 43% of the free-from chocolate block category. The brand introduced its first line of dairy-free flavours — Caramelised Hazelnut, Caramel & Sea Salt, & Smooth Orange — in 2019. This was followed by Crumbled Cookie and Smooth Mint flavours in 2020, then vegan white chocolate last year. Galaxy also now offers dairy-free hot chocolate.

Allergy-safe?

Galaxy was the subject of controversy last year, when concerns arose that its dairy-free chocolates were not made in an entirely milk-free environment. Many argued that the products should not be stocked in the free-from aisle, as shoppers with dairy allergies could be misled into thinking there was no chance of cross-contamination. Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Morrisons subsequently delisted the vegan bars altogether, after Galaxy refused to have them moved to the conventional chocolate aisle.

However, the new salted caramel bar is made in an entirely milk-free environment, and is therefore safe for those with dairy allergies.

“The launch of our new Galaxy Vegan Salted Caramel bar further strengthens our existing vegan offering in free-from chocolate,” said Michelle Frost, general manager of Mars Wrigley Drinks and Treats. “This category growth shows no signs of slowing, and that’s why we are pleased to be bringing a trending flavor to those looking for a sweet treat, whether it be due to dietary necessities or lifestyle choice.”

The bar is set to launch at Asda and Ocado, retailing at £3.