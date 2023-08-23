Hancocks Depot Sees 40% Sales Boost After Installing Vegan & Vegetarian Aisle

A Bradford-based depot for UK confectionery wholesaler Hancocks has installed a 50ft aisle dedicated to vegan, vegetarian, and halal products. It is the first Hancocks depot in the country to introduce this type of aisle, with 200 products on offer.

According to Talking Retail, the response from customers has been extremely positive, with sales for the store reported to be up by about 40% since the change was made. Some of the bestselling products in the new aisle are the Assorted Fizzy Mix, Jelly Blue Babies, and Blue Raspberry Bonbons — all made by Kingsway and suitable for vegans.

It is not clear whether Hancocks’ remaining 13 depots UK-wide have plans to install similar aisles. However, the wholesaler says it is always working to meet customer needs, explaining that many retailers are currently looking to stock vegan, vegetarian, and halal products.

Expanded vegan selection

Hancocks first began offering an extensive vegan range in 2021, following huge demand from retail customers. At the time, the wholesaler added 300 lines of animal-free sweets and chocolates to its stores, from brands such as LoveRaw, Swizzels, and Jealous Sweets. Just a few months later, the range was expanded again due to what Hancocks described as an “exponential rate” of growth in the vegan market.

Hancocks also introduced more vegan products for this year’s Veganuary campaign, including versions of classic sweets such as Cola Bottles, Twin Cherries, Jelly Babies, and Giant Strawberries.

“We are really happy to share our brand new dedicated vegan and veggie aisle,” Hancocks Bradford store manager Linda Haley told Talking Retail. “Seeing the response from our customers has been brilliant. Their in-store experience is now so much smoother and it encourages them to pick up new lines to see how they perform in their own stores.”