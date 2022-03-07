Pri’s Puddings Becomes “UK’s First HFSS Compliant Confectionery Brand”

From October, HFSS (high in fat, sugar, and salt) legislation in the UK will restrict many snack producers from marketing their products. But this won’t apply to Pri’s Puddings, which claims to be the country’s first HFSS compliant confectionery brand.

Under the new rules, products will need to meet certain nutritional benchmarks in order to be featured in promotions and advertisements. Currently, 97% of confectionery brands do not meet these requirements.

But plant-based company Pri’s Puddings has become one of the first to reformulate its products to make them HFSS compliant. For example, each snack in the brand’s Pocket-Sized Pies range contains just five whole-food ingredients.

Inspired by American desserts, the Pocket-Sized Pies come in the flavours Pecan, Peanut Butter, Cashew, and Choco. They now contain 50% less sugar than other mainstream snacks marketed as healthy — just 5-6g, compared to an average of 12-18g for their competitors. The snacks also come in fully recyclable packaging.

Vegan confectionery

Sales of plant-based sweets are increasing rapidly, with a recent report finding that the worldwide vegan chocolate confectionery market would be worth $1 billion by 2027. Last year, the UK’s largest wholesaler Hancocks added over 300 new vegan sweets to its range, before announcing another expansion later in the year in response to an exponential growth in demand.

“We are tremendously excited to bring products to market which are truly all-rounded; better for you, better for the animals, and better for the planet,” said Pri’s Puddings founder Priyanka Savjani. “Consumers want to know what is on the back of the label, and to understand the ingredients in their food; that means no additives, preservatives, or emulsifiers. We can’t wait for more people to get their hands on them!”