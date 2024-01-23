HIPPEAS Debuts Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin’ Hot Chickpea Puffs

New York-based vegan snack brand HIPPEAS recently launched a new line called Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs, which debuted in Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin’ Hot flavors.

Founded by Livio Bisterzo in 2016, HIPPEAS carved out a niche for itself with its offering of high-protein, low-calorie puffs, appealing to health-conscious consumers and those following vegan diets, with the products widely available internationally. According to Statista, the global market for healthy snacks reach 152.3 billion US dollars by 2030.

In its earlier years, the company famously attracted investment from Leonardo DiCaprio amongst other investors such as ethical VC The Craftory. DiCaprio’s involvement, in particular, garnered significant media attention, boosting the brand’s profile and aligning it with environmental and health-conscious values.

Chickpeas for soil health

HIPPEAS states it has a focus on sustainable farming and that its chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations. The company says that chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, and naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower its carbon footprint.

“At HIPPEAS®, we have a genuine passion for reimagining beloved snack classics with a healthier twist and are thrilled to introduce our latest creation: HIPPEAS® Flavor Blast! Chickpea Puffs,” says CMO, Julia Hecht.

“Our dedication to perfecting these extra flavor recipes reflects our commitment to surpassing consumer expectations of what a better-for-you product can taste like. Parents (and grown-up snackers!) love HIPPEAS puffs because they are a kid-requested go-to snack made with real, simple ingredients. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind. Plus, these puffs are made from sustainably grown chickpeas, filling our commitment to developing products that are better-for-the-planet,” she adds.

The new products are available at Sprouts, Amazon, and at the HIPPEAS online store.