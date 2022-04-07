    • H!P & Love Cocoa Host London Pop-Up for Plant-Based Chocolate

    April 7, 2022
    Categories
    Sweets & Snacks
    Image provided by H!P & Love Cocoa

    H!P Chocolate and Love Cocoa, two of the UK’s leading vegan and ethical chocolate brands, are hosting a pop-up store starting today (Thursday 7th April) in London. Both brands were founded by James Cadbury, the great-great-great grandson of the original Mr. Cadbury.

    The pop-up store will celebrate a series of milestones for the growing brands. Plant-based chocolate specialist H!P Chocolate is now one year old and has sold over 1 million vegan oat milk chocolate bars to date. The brand, which stands for Happiness in Plants, is also launching a new product into the growing UK vegan chocolate market; the Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Egg. 

    Image provided by H!P & Love Cocoa

    This follows the release of the H!P Salted Honeycomb Bar to its oat milk chocolate line-up, with the “Crunchie-esque” bar featuring an innovative vegan honeycomb. By championing sustainably-sourced, slave-free cocoa and plastic-free packaging alongside commitments to combating deforestation and climate change, both brands are establishing themselves as the chocolate choice of the conscious UK consumer.

    Although not a fully vegan company, ethical chocolate brand Love Cocoa is also celebrating planting its millionth tree as part of its Plant A Tree campaign to help combat deforestation and climate change. The Hackney-based chocolate brands’ pop-up can be found at: Sook Spaces, 58 Oxford Street, W1D 1BH from Thursday 7th to Saturday 9th April  (11am-5.30pm).

     

     

     

     

     

     

