H!P Launches Upgraded Plant-Based Easter Eggs With Chocolate Buttons

UK-based vegan chocolate brand H!P (Happiness in Plants) has updated its plant-based Easter eggs for 2024, making them 50% bigger with chocolate buttons inside.

The eggs and buttons are made from oat milk and sustainably sourced single-origin Colombian cocoa. They are available in two varieties — Salted Caramel and the new Cookies No Cream flavour, which recently won a Great Taste Award. Despite the increase in size, the eggs are priced the same as last year.

The packaging of the eggs is plastic-free and fully recyclable, while the chocolate has a 50% lower carbon footprint than milk chocolate (according to an analysis by My Emissions). H!P is a certified B Corp and a member of 1% for the Planet, donating at least 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes.

Building on previous success

H!P was founded by James Cadbury, who also founded the sustainable chocolate brand Love Cocoa. He is a descendant of John Cadbury, the founder of multinational chocolate company Cadbury.

H!P has launched several new products over the past two years, including the Salted Honeycomb Bar, Crunchy Orange Chocolate Bar, and sharing pouches in three varieties — Chocolate Buttons, Peanut Butter Truffle Bites, and Caramel Crunch Peanuts.

“Choosing H!P this Easter doesn’t mean compromising on great taste,” said James Cadbury. “Building on the success of last year’s sell-out eggs, we’ve made our eggs bigger than before but kept the price the same, while also introducing a delicious pouch of smooth oat m!lk chocolate buttons. Seasonal and gifting is becoming a key category within vegan and plant-based chocolate, just as it is in traditional chocolate. We hope these eggs will excite current fans of the brand, as well as attract new users too.”

The new eggs are available from this month via H!P’s website, along with Tesco Ireland, Ocado, Booths, and Waterstones.